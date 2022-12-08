Not Available

Chef Adrian Richardson and nutritionist Janella Purcell return with a brand new series of Good Chef Bad Chef, where they bring their distinctive styles of cooking to the screen for a food showdown. From Adrian’s love of meat and full-flavoured food creations, which threaten to expand the waistline, to Janella’s natural and nutritious recipes, made to work with the body not against it, each dish will challenge viewers to decide what’s good for them. This third series will explore ingredients, recipes, cuisines and food themes that tantalise and inspire home cooking and educate people on striking a healthy balance with their diet.