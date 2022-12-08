Good Doctor

Not Available

A medical drama based in the pediatrics department. This drama will draw the story of a young man, Park Shi On (Joo Won) with Idiot Savant Syndrome who overcomes obstacles to become a pediatric surgeon. He is a pediatrician who despite his developmental disabilities is a medical genius. He is a gifted doctor but has trouble with other areas of his life, such as relating to people socially. Meanwhile, Cha Yoon Seo (Moon Chae Won) is a pediatric surgical fellow and Kim Do Han (Joo Sang Wook) is the best pediatric surgeons in Korea. He will finds himself frequently in confrontation with Park Shi On.