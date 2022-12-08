Not Available

Good Doctor

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Kim Min-Soo

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Logos Film

A medical drama based in the pediatrics department. This drama will draw the story of a young man, Park Shi On (Joo Won) with Idiot Savant Syndrome who overcomes obstacles to become a pediatric surgeon. He is a pediatrician who despite his developmental disabilities is a medical genius. He is a gifted doctor but has trouble with other areas of his life, such as relating to people socially. Meanwhile, Cha Yoon Seo (Moon Chae Won) is a pediatric surgical fellow and Kim Do Han (Joo Sang Wook) is the best pediatric surgeons in Korea. He will finds himself frequently in confrontation with Park Shi On.

Cast

Joo WonPark Shi-on
Moon Chae-wonCha Yoon-seo
Joo Sang-WookKim Do-han
Kim Min-SeoYoo Chae-kyung
Wang Ji-wonKim Sun-joo
Na Young-HeeLee Yeo-won

View Full Cast >

Images