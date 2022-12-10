Good Every Day

Not Available

He Da Ye has always focused more on her career rather than her love life, and has, therefore, been seen by her peers as an old leftover-woman. She did once walk down the aisle with Luo Chang, but the marriage didn't last long and the two divorced and remained as close friends. Both of them cared and helped each other out, but never tried to get closer than that. That is, until the angry model Zhang Meng came into Da Ye's life who has his own problems with his career experiencing a stagnation