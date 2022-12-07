Good Game: Spawn Point

Not Available

Hosted by passionate gamers Hex (Stephanie Bendixsen) and Bajo (Steven O'Donnell) and not so nice Robot, Darren (Data Analysing Robot for the Ruthless Extermination of Noobs), Good Game: SP will be the show for younger gamers by gamers. With nearly all young Australians regularly hitting start to play a video game and the launch of ABC3, a channel dedicated to young Aussies, it was time for Good Game to spawn a new program with the needs of young gamers firmly in its sights. GG:SP features a mix of gamer reviews, stories about gaming culture and plenty of audience interaction.