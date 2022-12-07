Not Available

Good Game: Spawn Point

    Hosted by passionate gamers Hex (Stephanie Bendixsen) and Bajo (Steven O'Donnell) and not so nice Robot, Darren (Data Analysing Robot for the Ruthless Extermination of Noobs), Good Game: SP will be the show for younger gamers by gamers. With nearly all young Australians regularly hitting start to play a video game and the launch of ABC3, a channel dedicated to young Aussies, it was time for Good Game to spawn a new program with the needs of young gamers firmly in its sights. GG:SP features a mix of gamer reviews, stories about gaming culture and plenty of audience interaction.

