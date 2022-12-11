Not Available

This is not the story of an office lady in love, but six female employees of the sales assistants of Sajima Construction and Sales Division 2 take pride in the work of the office lady who is considered to be comfortable, and run it through communication and a female network. It is a story that depicts the true intentions and real life of working office ladies who perfectly support the two salespeople. Original by Misao Kataoka, Screenplay by Mika Omori, Cast by Nao Matsushita, Mikako Ichikawa, Misato Tanaka, Saeko, Eri Murakawa, Maki Mizuno, Satoshi Tokushige and others.