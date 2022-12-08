Good Job!!

Not Available

This drama is based on a popular comic book illustrating the "super" clerical women working at a construction company. Soko Uehara may have the title of assistant, but she's the rock on which the sales department of this construction firm rests: a sassy, savvy secret weapon helping new employees learn the ropes, giving pep talks to her lonely boss, and covering up the mistakes of career-driven co-workers. She's the star of this comic book series adaptation. Anyone who's ever felt uninspired by work, wondered why relations there have to be so complex, or yearned to love their job will relate to her.