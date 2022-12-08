Good Luck Girl!

Not Available

Sakura Ichiko is a 16-year-old girl who leads a charmed life and is blessed with beauty, brains, and health. She has an abundance of "Happiness Energy", which can make people happy, but at the cost of absorbing all the Happiness Energy from her surroundings. She has caused the energy balance of the world to become unbalanced and because of this, she becomes the target of a Poverty God named Momiji. Momiji's goal is to remove Ichiko's power of absorbing other people's Happiness Energy and to return all the energy she has taken to its rightful place.