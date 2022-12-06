Not Available

"Good Morning, Miami" is a sitcom from the creators of NBC's hit series "Will & Grace". The show focuses on an executive producer of the lowest-rated morning show in the country, and how it affects his personal and professional life. Jake decides to accept the risky job when he first sets eyes on the show's beautiful, down-to-earth hairdresser, who wows him like nobody before ... and presents a romantic challenge like nobody before. Meanwhile, the carnival of clowns at the station includes pompous host Gavin, Jake's wise-cracking assistant, and highly insecure station manager Frank. After a while, Jake's ambition changed as he and Penny had a brief relationship. During the second season, Jake and Dylan begin their relationship, almost even deciding on a relocation to New York together. Victoria Hill, new station boss, takes over the show to get higher ratings and Gavin struggles to warm up to her. New weather girl Joni is introduced. NBC put the show on hiatus after the