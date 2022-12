Not Available

You Hao Yun is a cute and kind-hearted Korean girl. Even though her name means \"fortunate\", in reality bad luck seems to accompany her wherever she goes. As a child, her brother passed away trying to rescue her, leaving a wound in her family that never healed. Wanting to move away from her family, Hao Yun and her friend Xiao Mei rents an apartment, but finds out that their estate agent had run away with their money.