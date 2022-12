Not Available

Good Morning World - the flirty '60s TV sitcom that takes mixing business with pleasure to new extremes! The action unfolds every day at a small Los Angeles radio station where Larry (Ronnie Schell), and Dave (Joby Baker) work as morning show DJs. While Larry is a swinging ladies' man with his eye on every woman on the block, including Dave's bombshell neighbor (Goldie Hawn) Dave is the bumbling married guy who is just trying to stay out of trouble with his wife (Julie Parrish).