Not Available

Kurosawa, who works for a film production company, meets Akiko, a divorcee and single mother, who works at a publishing house. Through the efforts of Akiko's son, Naoya, they fall in love and decide to get married. The good news continues with Kurosawa becoming an assistant producer, and Akiko's parents offering to make the down-payment for their apartment. However, things start to go wrong when the ever-generous and sometimes naive Kurosawa helps a respected friend by co-signing on his financial obligation. A warm and occasionally wacky comedy for the whole family.