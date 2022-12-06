Not Available

This half-hour comedy series boasts gospel music with a spunky R&B flair. When youthful Pastor David Randolph is designated as the temporary replacement for the Church of Life's beloved founding father, the congregation sings... everything but his praises. Minutes after his arrival, the church staff leaves in protest- all, that is, but Vera, the kind-hearted church secretary. With her help and that of a few devotees, Pastor Randolph tries to settle into the role of leader and now must attempt to resolve some hilarious social predicaments, not all of which are clearly answered by the good book. Roz Ryan (Amen), stars as opinionated Mrs. Dixon, an influential member of the congregation who moonlights as the church cook. Complementing the congregation are several unique soul-searchers: Tracey Cherelle Jones stars as Church of Life's most talkative youth group member Cassie; and Guy Torry stars as slang-talking choir member and church porter Little T. Alexia Robinso