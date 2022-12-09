Not Available

“Good Trouble,” is the highly anticipated spinoff of the groundbreaking series “The Fosters.” Executive produced by Jennifer Lopez and directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), “Good Trouble” follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles, as Mariana tackles the male-dominated world of tech and Callie faces the harsh realities of the federal legal system clerking for a federal judge.After moving to The Coterie in Downtown Los Angeles, Callie and Mariana realize that living on their own is not all that it’s cracked up to be. Faced with new neighbors, new challenges and, of course, new romances, the sisters must depend on one another to navigate the City of Angels.