Good Vibes

Transplanted Jersey boy Mondo and his best buddy Woodie live out their California dreams in the colorful beach community of Playa Del Toro, where the likeable, down-to-earth duo search out the wildest parties, prettiest girls and biggest waves. While Mondo tries to look the part among the tanned, sculpted rich kids, his portly frame is sometimes a source of embarrassment, especially when he tries to impress super-cool Jenna. Through thick and thin, however, Woodie and his heart of gold is always by Mondo's side. "I've never had a bro before,'' Woodie says. "I've always been kind of a loner, but it's fun being loners together.''