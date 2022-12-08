Not Available

Good Vibes

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Six Point Harness

Transplanted Jersey boy Mondo and his best buddy Woodie live out their California dreams in the colorful beach community of Playa Del Toro, where the likeable, down-to-earth duo search out the wildest parties, prettiest girls and biggest waves. While Mondo tries to look the part among the tanned, sculpted rich kids, his portly frame is sometimes a source of embarrassment, especially when he tries to impress super-cool Jenna. Through thick and thin, however, Woodie and his heart of gold is always by Mondo's side. "I've never had a bro before,'' Woodie says. "I've always been kind of a loner, but it's fun being loners together.''

Cast

