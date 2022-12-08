Goodbye Granadaland

Not Available

Peter Kay bids a fond farewell to Granada Studios in Manchester, which is closing its doors after 56 years in operation. The comedian explores the building from rooftop to basement and introduces archive clips from memorable shows produced there, including Prime Suspect, Stars in Their Eyes, Brideshead Revisited and Coronation Street. Helen Mirren, Jeremy Irons, Matthew Kelly, Richard and Judy, Michael Parkinson and Jeremy Paxman are among the stars reminiscing about their time working at the studio.