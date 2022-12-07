Goodbye, Solo

Not Available

The main character, Kim Min Ho was born into a family of a business tycoon but his family turned away from him because he was an illegitimate child. While having a hard time because of her mother’s re-marriages, Chung Soo Hee falls in love with Kang Min Ho, who turns out to be a friend of her boyfriend, Yoo Ji An. Frivolous Choi Mi Ri loves gangster Kang Ho Chul against her family's wishes. Oh Young Sook calls herself "crazy" and disguises herself in a lie. All these people are linked together by the mute owner of an eatery in the neighborhood, an old woman named Mi Young.