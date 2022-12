Not Available

Goodtime Girls is an American situation comedy which ran on ABC from January 22, 1980 until August 29, 1980. It was created by Leonora Thuna, and produced by Thomas L. Miller, Edward K. Milkis and Robert L. Boyett, in association with Garry Marshall's Henderson Productions and Paramount Television. It is a period piece comedy set during World War II, which was the producers' 1940s answer to their top 1950s-themed hits Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley.