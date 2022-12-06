Goof Troop

Not Available

Disney's lovable superstar Goofy is now staring in his own show with his son Maximillian "Max" Goof and his pet cat, Waffles. As a single father living in Spoonerville, USA he will make you laugh with madness. But next door neighbor Pete will do anything to get Goofy out of his neighborhood. But with little help from Pete's wife Peg, Goofy won't have any problem at all. Max on the other hand tries to be much cooler than his dad and with his new pals PJ and Pistol they get themselves into wacky adventures. Of course the show won't be complete without the " How to Do" narrator. The show also has a movie which takes place a few years after the series when Max is a teenager along with new chracters like his sweetheart Roxanne, Stacey and Bobby. Also there is a direct-to-video sequel where Goofy has to go back to school and meeting the lovely librarian Sylvia.