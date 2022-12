Not Available

Gordon's back with a series of Cookalongs, and you can join in! This is going to be the best cookery course ever, with the country’s most irrepressible chef offering tuition for everyone, and serving up nearly two dozen delicious and varied dishes that will prepare viewers for any social culinary occasion. Each week Gordon lists, in advance, what to buy, and what pots and pans will be needed, so on Friday nights the nation can be ready to cook.