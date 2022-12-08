Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cookery Course

Not Available

Gordon Ramsay has been cooking in professional kitchens for over 25 years. He's been taught by some of the best chefs in the world, and in turn has taught some of the best himself. Now he's giving viewers a simple guide to how it's all done. Each episode concentrates on a different theme essential for the modern cook - from the secret of cooking with chilli and spice, through to baking, roasting and slow cooking - and is packed full of useful tricks and tips to save time and money.