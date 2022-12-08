Not Available

Based on the successful American series, “Gossip Girl Acapulco” is a faithful look into the privileged and often turbulent lives of an elite group of beautiful young people, but this time in the hot tropical world of the famous Mexican resort town. Sofía López-Haro returns unexpectedly in Acapulco, after leaving a year before without explanation. Her best friend Bárbara Fuenmayor, angry for having always had to live in the shadow of Sofía, is not happy with her return, especially after discovering that, before leaving Acapulco, Sofía slept with her boyfriend, Nico.