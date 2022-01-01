Not Available

Gotham Girls, an online Flash-animated series, debuted on July 27th, 2000, spotlighting Batgirl, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Catwoman and other female Gothamites. If you've never checked out the Gotham Girls, but are an avid follower of the Batman animated shows, you'll immediately recognize some familiar voices. Reprising their roles are Tara Strong (Batgirl), Arleen Sorkin (Harley Quinn), Diane Pershing (Poison Ivy), and Adrienne Barbeau (Catwoman).