Not Available

Gotti: The Rise and Fall of a Real Life Mafia Don is a 1996 HBO original movie made for television directed by Robert Harmon. The film stars Armand Assante, in the title role as infamous Gambino crime family Boss John Gotti, William Forsythe, and Anthony Quinn. The film was the highest rated original telefilm in HBO history at that time, according to IMDB. Assante won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special, for his performance. Assante also received a Golden Globe nomination the same year.