In 1997, Def Jam Records gave their brightest employee, A&R rep Irv Gotti, his own record company after he discovered rap stars Jay-Z & DMX and revived the dying label. He named the company Murder Inc. Records and proceeded to guide Ja Rule, Ashanti and J. Lo to successive #1 hits. He established a wonderful life in New Rochelle Long Island with his beautiful wife Deb and their three lovely children. Then, on January 3, 2003, the FBI raided the offices' of Murder Inc. and brought Irv up on federal charges of money laundering for drug kingpins. The trial dragged on for three long years. Irv spent millions on legal fees, his label dropped him, his business associates bolted, and his marriage fell apart. He lost everything. But on December 2, 2005 Irv was suddenly acquitted of all charges. He was at the bottom, but he was free to finally think about his future. Now, with fresh ink on a new record deal, Irv Gotti intends to reclaim his rightful place in music history by leading Murder Inc., back to the top of the charts and the center of hip-hop. And he intends to do it while holding together his unusual relationship with Deb, and being there as a good father to his kids. The reality TV show "Gotti's Way" will follow Irv and his crew as he begins the journey back from desolation. Can he take Ja Rule back to the heights of a platinum selling king or is his time in the limelight over? Will Irv's unlikely pairing with pop singer Vanessa Carlton produce million selling hits or an album that no one wants? Can Irv take a street thug like Flashy and create another star or just another rapper with unfulfilled promise? The true heart of the series, and the man, lies within the dynamic relationship between Irv and his family; Deb, his estranged wife (and best friend), and their kids Angie (15), Sonny (11) & JJ (8). We'll see a family as they try to continue forward as an unusual, but successful and loving unit. But, Irv's crazy work schedule will constantly pull him from his family - creating tension with Deb. Deb will begin dating again, forcing Irv to play babysitter while she is out on the town. And after years of legal separation, Deb will officially file for divorce, forcing both to re-examine what kind of relationship they have - and ultimately want. Will the challenges of rebuilding his empire strain his family beyond the breaking point? This is the story of a fallen king fighting for his throne and of a father fighting for his family. Follow the journey of hip-hop's greatest comeback this season on "Gotti's Way".