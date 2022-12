Not Available

The 50th NHK Taiga drama is Gou. The story focuses on the life of Gou, a wife of the second Tokugawa shogun Hidetada. Gou was the third daughter of the daimyo Azai Nagamasa, who was married to the sister of Oda Nobunaga. One of Gou's older sisters was the wife of Toyotomi Hideyoshi, while the other married the daimyo Kyogoku Takatsugu. --Tokyograph