Gou Gou, the cat

Asako (Rie Miyazawa) lives in Kichijōji, Tokyo. She works as a popular manga artist. Everyday, she is busy meeting deadlines, but suddenly her pet Saba dies. Since the death of her pet, Asako cannot draw or even eat. Her editor Omori recommends to Asako to try moving to a particular house. After she moves in, her life does not get better. One day, when Asako walks in Inokashira Park, she meets a homeless person carrying a sick kitten. Asako wants to help the sick cat. Without telling the homeless person, Asako takes the cat to the hospital.