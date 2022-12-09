Gouden Bergen

Not Available

Men who are cheating, fraud, a serious accident, blocked credit cards and manipulative adolescents are commonplace in Golden Mountains. Mons ladies life apparently a cushy life full of beautiful things, beautiful homes and a credit card with no limit. Behind each door is a story which is not as rosy as the pampered ladies like to believe their fellow villagers. Women are reluctant to accidentally dragged by the unfortunate men in their lives. Despite spouses who are suddenly left or behind bars, are in coma or have gone bankrupt because of the crisis, make the ladies every effort to keep their little lives luxury levels. Nothing is too crazy for these women, even if they have to leave before the moral path! They do not accept their fate.