Gourmet Farmer

Not Available

This series follows the well known food critic Matthew Evans as he finds and settles into a farmlet in rural Tasmania. To succeed in this new venture he must learn about the best animals to rear, how to plant a fruitful garden and to cook with a woodfired oven. Matthew’s philosophy is that to really know our food, to trust our food, we need to have an association, or at least knowledge of, those that grow it or rear it for us. The more degrees of separation from our food, the less it resonates in our lives.