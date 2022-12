Not Available

In Gourmet Farmer Afloat, Matthew Evans takes a break from the farm to head off on the adventure of a lifetime with his buddies Nick Haddow and Ross O’Meara, mapping out Tassie’s rich food heritage. The guys are swapping their wellies for deck shoes and taking to the high seas to circumnavigate their island home in a wooden yacht. The boat is stocked with fishing rods, dive gear, barrels of whiskey and history books – all they need do is learn to sail!