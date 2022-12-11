Gourmet in Tang Dynasty

Not Available

No matter how bad things got, Xiao Xiao took comfort in knowing that food would always be there to comfort her. There’s just one problem with loving food. When you live in a world where being slim is hailed as the ultimate standard of beauty, an intense passion for food feels a bit like a curse. Which is why, on more than one occasion, Xiao Xiao has wished she could have lived during the time of the Tang Dynasty, where plump women were considered to be the epitome of beauty. Tired of being harassed about her size, Xiao Xiao wishes with all her heart that she could transport back in time. Little does she know, her wishes are about to come true! After passing out in the modern world, Xiao Xiao finds herself possessing the body of Yuan Wan Er, a painfully thin Tang Dynasty girl whose frail form has kept away all the potential suitors away.