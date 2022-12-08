Government Crime Investigation Agent Zaizen Jotaro

Not Available

After Japan's economic bubble burst the country slowly recovered, but dirty politicians still make deals with dirty businessmen so that they can both profit from the hard work of others. Keiichi Suzuki, head of Ooshima Construction, and Seijiro Matsuzaka, one of the members of parliament, have a deal going on that allows Ooshima Construction to use fewer materials in their projects while still letting their buildings get approved for business use. Unfortunately for them, the Government Crime Investigation Agency, the Japanese government-approved but independently-run equivalent to the FBI, is already on the move. Jotaro Zaizen, a long-thought dead police officer, is the agent on the Ooshima case and gathers a group of people who have reasons to fight Suzuki and Matsuzaka. To help combat the GCIA, though, Suzuki hires the Haoukokuryukai, a yakuza group. Zaizen Jotaro who was supposed to be dead three years ago according to CIA intelligence, a hero of justice. Fights Governmental corruption with the help of Zainers gold black card which gives unlimited funds, connections that can call on SWAT when needed among other things and not to mention a good portion of luck.