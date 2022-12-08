Not Available

The backbone of the "Drzavni Posao (Government Job)" are satirical talks between the three actors, the comments are reminiscent of the "stand-up" form. These are short, witty comments and observations on daily life, circumstances, socio - political situation, sports, entertainment world, their personal opinions on various topics. The main idea is to present day in a non-existent government company and three employees of thinking about daily events in it, but also about life and society in general. Topics drawn from the daily and weekly press, for various blogs, websites, talk about movies, series, shows - radio and television. The idea is that actors humorously comment on current events, to laugh viewers and encourage them to think about them.