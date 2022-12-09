Not Available

Join award-winning music artist Elaine Bradley as she talks with singers, songwriters, and musicians about the source of their inspiration and how they channel spirituality into their music. With in-studio performances from acclaimed artists such as Gentri, Lindsey Stirling, Jenny Oaks Baker, Yolanda Adams, Lexi Walker, John Ondrasik, and Alex Boye, Grace Notes is an intimate musical journey that speaks to the soul. Immerse yourself in Grace Notes for an authentic mix of song and spirit.