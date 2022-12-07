Grace Under Fire (HK)

Not Available

Following his defeat by WONG FEI-HUNG (John Chiang) in a duel, Guangzhou’s number one kung fu master LUI KONG (Lam Kar Wah) has contracted leprosy and run off in secret. Putting all the blame on HUNG, LUI CHING-LUNG (Bosco Wong), who knows nothing about martial arts, is resolved to seek revenge for his father. Surprisingly, HUNG offers to teach LUNG the renowned LUI’s kung fu system, and urges him to come back for revenge when he has picked up all the martial arts techniques. LUNG is deeply touched by HUNG’s generosity in this encounter, which also marks the beginning of a complicated story of a love polygon. HUNG gets to know MOK KWAI-LAN (Liu Xuan) and her sworn brother YAU SAM-SHUI (Ma Kwok Ming) in a restaurant, who have always wanted to be his apprentices. Despite their father’s opposition, HUNG decides to teach them kung fu, and is particularly amazed by LAN’s sparkling talent. HUNG and LAN get attracted to each other and gradually fall in love. SHUI hopes to win the heart of his dream girl KWAI FA (Fala Chen) with his kung fu skills, though FA is actually in love with LUNG. LUNG is a rejected suitor of LAN, whose love for HUNG is almost unbreakable… KONG turns up in Guangzhou all of a sudden, and has become a tool of TONG YUET-HANG (Yueh Hua), Chief Commissioner of the Western District, in his conspiracy against HUNG. Po Chi Lam’s reputation has soon reached rock bottom. Who would have thought that this would even lead to the agonizing separation of LAN and HUNG later on?