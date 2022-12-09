Graceful Family

Not Available

Mo Seok-hee is an only child and her father runs the large company MC Group. She is beautiful, smart and rich. Mo Seok-hee appears like she is arrogant, but she struggles over her mother’s death. Her mother was killed 15 years ago. Meanwhile, Heo Yoon-do is a lawyer, but he doesn’t even have an office. He solves small problems of neighborhood residents at a restaurant. He is full of love. Miraculously, Heo Yoon-do is headhunted to join the TOP team at MC Group. The TOP team manages the affairs of the family who runs the MC Group. Their job includes covering up immoral or illegal behaviors done by the family.