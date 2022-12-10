Grade Schooler Living Alone

Not Available

Rin Suzune is a nine-year-old girl who, due to her parents' deaths, lives alone and runs her family's restaurant by herself. Since she is a child, she lacks the proper knowledge to cook good food and manage a business, so her attempts to make money are unsuccessful. To make matters worse, she is bullied in school for being poor! But through it all, Rin remains resilient. Although her restaurant's food is not the greatest, local residents are drawn to the establishment, hoping to lend Rin a hand because of her sincere nature.