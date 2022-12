Not Available

At first glance you may think Gran is like any other Grandma, but she's not. Along with her grandson Jim, she takes part in different crazy adventures. Each episode sees Gran performing weird and wacky tasks - growing her runner beans up a dinosaurs skeleton, hand gliding, knitting a giant scarf to wrap around her house in the winter and cross country motorbike racing. But one thing's for sure - she'll always be wearing her pink slippers.