Gran Hotel

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bambú Producciones

1905. A young man arrives at the Grand Hotel, an ideal place in the middle of the wilderness to investigate her sister's disappearance. What he ignores is he's about to meet his greater love: the pretty and seductive daughter of the Hotel's owner. Between this young couple, of different social classes a very passionate love will be born. A dangerous romance will be entwined with the mysteries and secrets hidden between the walls of the Grand Hotel. In The Grand Hotel no one is who we think it is, no one is free of hazards or suspicious. A complex web of lies, secrets and betrayal awaits...

Cast

Adriana OzoresDoña Teresa
Amaia SalamancaAlicia Alarcón
Yon GonzálezJulio Olmedo
Eloy AzorínJavier Alarcón
Fele MartínezAlfredo Vergara
Manuel de BlasBenjamín

