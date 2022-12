Not Available

The storyline of the spanish drama 'Gran Reserva' revolves around two families of Rioja winemakers: the Cortázar, who see wine as a lucrative business, and Reverte, for whom the vineyard and land are a way of life. Despite their differences, both families live in a balance that dramatically breaks when someone tries to kill Miguel, Cortázar's firstborn. Although the young man survives, he loses his memory, and that changes their world forever.