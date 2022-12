Not Available

A TV series about life at 'The Bend'. GRAND BENDERS follows the exploits of the Rapaport family - Mickey, Nancy and Justin - owners of Cocos, a one-of-a-kind hotel, nightclub, restaurant and bar located along the strip in Grand Bend, Ontario. Join the Cocos family plus their assortment of staff, friends, club kids, beach goers and frenemies, for a summer to remember!