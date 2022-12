Not Available

In the 1950s, Ali, a young man, arrives at the Grand Hotel in the beautiful city of Aswan to investigate the disappearance of his younger sister. He gets a job as a waiter and falls in love with the daughter of the owner "Nazly". Nazly starts to help him to discover the truth about his sister's disappearance. Then the story takes a different twist to discover all the secrets and mysteries hidden in the wonderful Grand Hotel.