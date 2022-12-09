Not Available

Grand Hotel

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ABC Studios

Charismatic Santiago Mendoza owns the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi, and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success. The hotel’s loyal staff round out a contemporary, fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior.

Cast

Demián BichirSantiago Mendoza
Roselyn SánchezGigi Mendoza
Denyse TontzAlicia Mendoza
Wendy Raquel RobinsonHelen Parker
Shalim OrtizMateo
Anne WintersIngrid

View Full Cast >

Images