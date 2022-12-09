Grand Hotel

Charismatic Santiago Mendoza owns the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi, and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success. The hotel’s loyal staff round out a contemporary, fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior.
|Demián Bichir
|Santiago Mendoza
|Roselyn Sánchez
|Gigi Mendoza
|Denyse Tontz
|Alicia Mendoza
|Wendy Raquel Robinson
|Helen Parker
|Shalim Ortiz
|Mateo
|Anne Winters
|Ingrid
