Grand Maison Tokyo

Natsuki Obana (Takuya Kimura) is a chef, specializing in French cuisine. He runs a restaurant in Paris that has earned 2 stars from Michelin Guide. Natsuki Obana is confident, but he suffers from pressure trying to attain 3 stars. An unexpected case takes place. Due to that, he loses his restaurant and colleagues. Under a very difficult situation, he meets female chef Rinko Hayami (Kyoka Suzuki). They decide to start a restaurant together and struggle to make the restaurant 3 stars.