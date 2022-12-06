Not Available

In the remote village of Grande Ourse (Great Bear), the leader of a local witch convenant is found dead. Then, people lose their regular TV signal; instead, they see personal thoughts from local are being broadcasted at most unexpected times. Thoughts and opinions that would have been better left unknown. People start to die and tensions are mounting in the little village where TV is the only entertainment available. Desperate for help, the Mayor calls on the Department of National Security. People are increasingly turning to witchcraft, while details about a classified research project that took place in Grande Ourse many years ago are slowly being revealed.