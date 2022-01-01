Grandma cooked with Tom Yaar

Not Available

A documentary food program presented by Tom Yaar. The program aired on June 10, 2021, after the airing of two pilot episodes on Rosh Hashanah 2020 and on Israeli Independence Day 2021. During the program, Tom Yaar comes to various places around the country, is hosted in the homes of grandparents and learns from them about the secrets of different ethnic cuisines. At the end of each episode, Yaar cooks a meal for friends inspired by the dishes she learned to prepare during her visits.