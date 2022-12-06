Grandpa Goes to Washington

Not Available

Joe Kelley was a popular and outspoken professor of political science at a California university who, at age 66, was forced to retire. When a pair of candidates for the U.S. Senate were tarnished by scandal, Kelley jumped into the race--despite his lack of political experience--and won the election. Moving to Washington, D.C., Senator Kelley used his particularly honest and down-to-earth style to make his country a better place, despite the interference of his bumbling son Kevin, an Air Force general.