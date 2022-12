Not Available

Grandpas Over Flowers is a South Korean travel-reality show that airs on tvN. It stars four veteran actors in their seventies— Lee Soon-jae, Shin Goo, Park Geun-hyung and Baek Il-seob — as they go on a backpacking tour to overseas travel destinations alongside Lee Seo-jin, an actor in his forties. Grandpas Over Flowers became a cultural phenomenon, receiving high ratings for a Korean cable program and spawning several spin-offs and remakes.