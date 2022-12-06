Not Available

Grape Ape stands a whopping 40 feet tall and loves the colour green (note hat, jacket and bow tie). He loves to follow up most statements by repeating his name twice ("Grape Ape. Grape Ape"). Along with his canine pal Beegle Beagle (or "Beegley Beagley" as our purple ape would say) the two roam through the country landing themselves in all sorts of zany situations. Luckily being a 40 foot purple ape means there aren't too many problems you just can't sit on. Grape Ape's comic book life was pretty short - only 2 regular issues of his own title. He first appeared on ABC's The Tom and Jerry/Grape Ape show between 1975-1976. He then appeared in his very own half hour show in 1977 and was a regular on Scooby Doo's All Star Laff-a-lympics as a member of the Yogi-Yahooeys between 1978-1980.