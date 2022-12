Not Available

Kojima Akane works for a stationary company. Her hobby, which she keeps as a secret, is reading BL manga. One day, she learns about fighting manga "Grappler Baki." She is fascinated by the fighters' bodies, words, and behaviors. Her imagination takes the characters and fighting scenes from Grappler Baki and reimagines it for a BL story. She is happy in her imaginary world, but, by meeting Takano and Shibamoto, her peaceful & happy days are swayed.