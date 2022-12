Not Available

Gravitation is based on a Shonen-ai (boys-love) manga by Maki Murakami Sensei. The story revolves around a high school student Shindou Shuichi who is determined to become a professional singer, and had formed a band with his best friend Nakano Hiroshi, but however fell hopelessly in love with a famous novelist Yuki Eiri. The story goes on about how Shuichi and Yuki handle each other and how bumpy Shuichi`s road of becoming the greatest singer is.